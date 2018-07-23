Worthy Melton borough causes share cash from Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show

Deserving causes which applied for funding from organisers of the Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show have received their £500 donations.

Due to the success of previous shows, particularly 2017’s “record-breaking” event, the organising committee were in a position to donate cash to help worthy organisations and groups, and publicised this through the Melton Times.

Music for Everyone's Victoria Barlow receiving a cheque for �500 from Colin Fox at the Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show PHOTO: John Perring

At this year’s Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show (July 14 and 15) retiring secretary Colin Fox awarded £500 to each of the following beneficiaries in the main area: Friends of Ab Kettleby School (FOAKS), Melton Mowbray Child Contact Centre, five Scouts raising funds to attend 2019 World Jamboree in North America, Asfordby U10s Football Club, Melton Community Allotment Project, Melton Foxes, 103 The Eye Community Radio, Diabetes UK East Midlands and Music for Everyone.

Simon Dubbin on the show committee said: “A few weeks ago we invited applications from local charities and good causes for a share of the community chest the show committee were giving away.

“I had the pleasure of reading the applications and subsequent acceptance emails which were truly heart warming and humbling.”