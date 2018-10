A haunting silhouette of a First World War soldier has been positioned in front of a church in Melton.

The life-size British ‘Tommy’ outside St Mary’s Church is part of a nationwide commemoration called There But Not There, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

It is one of two six foot high ghostly figures put up around the town to represent troops from Melton who gave their lives in the conflict.

The second has been placed at the Memorial Gardens.