World Book Day 2019 in Melton - your reader photos

Youngsters across the Melton borough dressed up as book characters and celebrated their love of reading for World Book Day.

We gathered some of the best examples of you bringing your favourite book character to life. Thanks to everyone who shared their costumes. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our pictures?

1. World Book Day 2019 Bella-Mae Clarke, 17-months-old, as Snow White PHOTO: Supplied Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. World Book Day 2019 Asfordby Captain's Close Primary School PHOTO: Supplied Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. World Book Day 2019 Eliza as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin PHOTO: Supplied Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. World Book Day 2019 Elliot as Stick Man PHOTO: Supplied Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more