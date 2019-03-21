Nieve and Daniel O'brien as Hermione Granger and Hagrid from Harry Potter PHOTO: Supplied

World Book Day 2019 in Melton - your reader photos

Youngsters across the Melton borough dressed up as book characters and celebrated their love of reading for World Book Day.

We gathered some of the best examples of you bringing your favourite book character to life. Thanks to everyone who shared their costumes. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our pictures?

Bella-Mae Clarke, 17-months-old, as Snow White PHOTO: Supplied

World Book Day 2019

Asfordby Captain's Close Primary School PHOTO: Supplied

World Book Day 2019

Eliza as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin PHOTO: Supplied

World Book Day 2019

Elliot as Stick Man PHOTO: Supplied

World Book Day 2019

