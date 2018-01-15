Work to rebuild Melton public toilet blocks delayed by eight weeks

Work to rebuild two main toilet blocks in Melton town centre will be delayed by eight weeks because of issues with the pipework.

Melton Council was due to begin the scheme on December 4, with the existing loos on St Mary’s Way being demolished to make way for a new upgraded building and new toilets to be built in the Wilton Road car park.

But contractors discovered the original planned location for the new Wilton Road block was not suitable for linking in with existing pipework.

The council has now decided to relocate the proposed Wilton Road toilets from the right hand side of the planter, as viewed from the road, to the left of the planter.

Members of the commmunity and social affairs committee will be asked on Tuesday (January 23) to submit a revised planning application for the work.

A report to go before the meeting states: “The revised location of the public convenience on Wilton Road will result in a new planning application at nominal cost, and a delay of approximately eight weeks.

“Both public conveniences are to be constructed at the same time.

“As such, the delay of eight weeks will not result in additional preliminary costs or other claim from the contractor.”

The loos, which were originally scheduled to be ready for use by May, are being replaced because they are considered to be ageing and outdated.

The public will still be able to use existing toilets on Wilton Road while work is carried out on the two new blocks.