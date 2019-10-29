Work starts on £360,000 project to upgrade Melton’s ageing water pipes

Work teams have started upgrading water pipes in Melton as part of a £360,000 project which will continue until next April.

Severn Trent, which is carrying out the work, has warned residents and motorists to expect disruption as a result.

The scheme will see ageing infrastructure replaced to provide a a reliable water supply for the town for many years to come, the company says.

Spokesperson Lisa Orme said: “This is a really important project for those living in and around the area, as it means the network will be at its best condition and less likely to burst and cause problems for our customers.

“We’ll be starting on Cornwall Place this week, and then making our way round to Goldspink Close, Queensway then right round to Princess Drive where we’ll finish.”

Severn Trent working partners nmcn will be carrying out the work on behalf of the company, and they expect to be completed on Princess Drive by April 2020.

When finished, Severn Trent will have renewed just under 2.5 kilometres of water pipes in the area.

“With this type of work, we know that there will be some disruption which we’re really sorry about,” added Lisa.

“We will be using some traffic management so our teams can work safely in the road, while keeping the public safe.

“Again we’re sorry if this is an inconvenience, but we really hope that everyone understands just how important this project is, as when we’re finished it means our customers can have a water supply they can trust, which means the water is always there when they need it.”