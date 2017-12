Schools across the Melton borough have staged their annual Christmas plays.

Youngsters throughout the region have got into character to act and sing their way through festive shows.

Frisby Primary School's Key Stage 1 nativity play was called 'A Miracle In Town' PHOTO: Supplied

Some have opted to tell the traditional nativity story, with others adding a more modern twist of choosing a different theme entirely for their production.

We promised to publish your pictures in our Christmas editions so, can you spot your little Mary, Joseph, shepherd, wise man or angel from this selection?

The children from Great Dalby School performed 'Cock-a-doodle Christmas.' Their nativity was from the perspective of the animals in the barn PHOTO: Supplied