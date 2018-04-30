Women taken aback to see two naked men walking towards them in Melton

Two women got a shock while they were out for a stroll in Melton when they spotted two naked men walking down the street.

The friends, who are both 40, were in Burton Road at 7.30pm on Saturday when they saw the men heading in their direction.

William Varnham, the father of one of the women, said: “My daughter covered her eyes although her friend didn’t in time and the men said ‘sorry ladies’. “Apparently cars were passing by and the drivers were hooting and waving.

“The men covered their modesty with one hand and carried on walking.”

The women, who didn’t want to be named, took this photograph after the men had walked past them.

Mr Varnham added: “My daughter and her friend thought it was funny and guessed the men were probably fooling about.

“It was quite funny but it’s not the sort of thing you expect to see while taking a walk.”