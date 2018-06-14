Woman taken to hospital after emergency services attend Asfordby Hill property

Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday) after emergency services were called out to a house at Asfordby Hill.

Police officers attended a property in the village, along with crews from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called out to Asfordby Hill just before 4pm to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman.

“The woman was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.”

Police were unable to give an update on the woman’s condition.