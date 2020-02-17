Woman taken to hospital after being found lying on Melton road

A woman was taken to hospital at the weekend after being found lying injured in the middle of a busy Melton road.

Police initially suspected she had been in collision with a car on Burton Road but that was later discounted.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 11.30pm on Saturday night by East Midlands Ambulance Service after reports of a woman being found in the middle of the road.

“Initially it was thought she had been the victim of a road traffic collision and she was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

“The woman had small lacerations to the side of her head and doctors who treated her didn’t think they were caused by a road collision.

“It is suggested she might have fallen over in the road.”