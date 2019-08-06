Woman driver trapped after car ends up in a Freeby field

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted to a woman driver being trapped after her car left the road at Freeby and flipped over in a field.

Firefighters from Melton and Birstall attended the incident, on Saxby Road, at 10.54pm on Sunday, along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and police officers.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival fire crews found the car had left the carriageway, gone into a field and was on its side.

“A female casualty was extricated by the fire service and taken to hospital by land ambulance.”