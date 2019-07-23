Witnesses and dashcam footage sought after serious Gaddesby collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after arresting a driver on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs following a serious road collision at Gaddesby on Monday.

A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital after the incident, which took pace on Rearsby Lane shortly before 9.15am and involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Skoda Yeti.

The van was travelling towards Gaddesby, while the Skoda was heading in the Rearsby direction.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 30s, was taken to the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance and he remains there.

Det Con Alison Briance, from Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling in Rearsby Lane at around the time this collision occurred.

“If you were – and have a dashcam installed in your vehicle – then please get in touch.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the road and saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring.

“Any information you have could assist with my investigation.”

Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, driving with a named drug over the prescribed limit, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Two crews of firefighters from Melton and another from Billesdon attended the incident, along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a road traffic collision involving a car, located in a ditch within trees and a van, which was on its side.

“One male, trapped within the car, was extricated by fire crews and treated at the scene by air ambulance crews.

“A second casualty was assessed by a land ambulance crew at the scene.

“The male was conveyed to hospital via air ambulance following rapid extrication from the car.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage around the time it happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 19*383357.