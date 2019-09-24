Winter opening hours for Melton borough tips begin next week

Have your say

Residents across the Melton borough have been advised that winter opening times for local recycling and household waste sites begin next week.

The annual seasonal change to the opening hours begins on Tuesday (October 1) and runs through until March 31 next year.

All sites, which are operated by Leicestershire Council, open from 9am to 4pm, five days a week.

The five-day pattern of opening is arranged so that sites are open at weekends and a proportion of sites remain open each day for use by the public in the week.

The Melton site is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the facilities at Bottesford and Somerby closed on Thursdays and Fridays.

For more information and further details on recycling and waste in Leicestershire, visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/waste or call 0116 305 0001.