Which Melton praiseworthy community groups and individuals deserve a share of Trumpton’s cash?

Time is running out for people to suggest potential beneficiaries of Trumpton’s Christmas tour cash - £8,137.47.

Melton’s firefighters want to hear about praiseworthy community groups and individuals that should receive a financial boost.

To let them know, pick up an application form from the table in reception at Melton Fire Station, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or request a form by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com

Once an application form has been completed it must be hand delivered or posted to: Trumpton Charity Committee, Melton Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Melton, Leicestershire, LE13 0NP. No applications via email or Facebook will be accepted.

All applications must be received no later than 5pm on February 22 (next Friday).

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a presentation evening later in the year.