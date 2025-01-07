Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As some schools announce they will be closed today (January 7), we take a look at who decides if schools should close and how schools inform parents of any closures.

A number of schools have now confirmed they will be closed today (January 7) due to the snow and icy weather affecting the UK.

Here’s all you need to know about snow days, including the schools which will be closed on January 7.

Is my school closed because of snow?

Schools have different ways of letting parents know of any updates, like their own apps or messaging services.

Sometimes decisions on closures can be made quite late if circumstances change.

The Department of Education advises parents to regularly check their email, school app or school social media accounts for any updates.

Who decides if schools should close?

Schools and other education settings have their own plans and policies on dealing with adverse weather conditions.

It’s up to schools to decide whether to open or close or based on their own risk assessment, taking local issues into account.

Driving in the snow. | Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

What should schools consider when deciding on closures?

Factors that could be considered when deciding whether a school should close include:

Staffing levels

When travel disruption stops teachers getting to work, meaning staffing levels can’t be met.

Safety conditions

The safety of school buildings are taken into account, for example the temperature in the building.

If schools do decide to close, they should consider temporarily moving to remote learning until it’s safe to reopen.

What if it’s unsafe to travel to school in the snow and ice?

If a parent believes it’s unsafe to travel, they should inform the school as soon as possible with details on why their child can’t attend (in line with the school's absence policy).

Schools closed today

Bradford

Foxhill Primary School

Appleton Academy

Atlas Community Primary School

Baildon Church of England Primary School

Baildon Glen Primary School

Beckfoot Allerton Primary School and Nursery

Beckfoot Heaton Primary

Beckfoot Phoenix

Beckfoot School

Beckfoot Thornton

Beckfoot Upper Heaton

Beechcliffe Special School

Bingley Grammar School

Blakehill Primary School

Bowling Park Primary School

Brackenhill Primary School

Bradford Alternative Provision Academy

Bradford Forster Academy

Bradford Girls' Grammar School

Bradford Schools Online

Bronte Girls Academy

Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College Academy

Byron Primary School

Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for Children

Carlton Mills

Carrwood Primary School

Cavendish Primary School

Chellow Heights Special School

Christ Church Church of England Academy

Clayton St John CofE Primary School

Clayton Village Primary School

Co-op Academy Delius

Copthorne Primary School

Cottingley Village Primary School

Crossley Hall Primary School

Cullingworth Village Primary School

Denholme Primary School

Dixons Kings Academy

Dixons Music Primary

Fagley Primary School

Farfield Primary and Nursery School

Farnham Primary School

Feversham Girls Academy

Frizinghall Primary

Girlington Primary School

Grove House Primary School

Harden Primary School

Haworth Primary School

Hazelbeck Special School

Heaton St Barnabas' CofE Aided Primary School

High Park School

Hill Top CofE Primary School

Hollingwood Primary School

Home Farm Primary School

Horton Grange Primary School

Horton Park Primary School

Idle CofE Primary School

Ilkley Grammar

Ingrow Primary School

Iqra Primary Academy

Keelham Primary School

Keighley St Andrew's CofE Primary School and Nursery

Killinghall Primary

Knowleswood Primary School

Lady Royd Primary School

Lapage Primary School and Nursery

Laycock Primary School

Lees Primary School

Ley Top Primary School

Lidget Green Primary School

Lilycroft Primary School

Long Lee Primary School

Lower Fields Primary Academy

Margaret McMillan Primary School

Marshfield Primary

Midland Road Nursery

Miriam Lord Primary School

Newby Primary

Oasis Academy Lister Park

Oldfield Primary School

Our Lady and St Brendan's Catholic Primary School

Our Lady of Victories Catholic School

Oxenhope CofE Primary School

Park Aspire Alternative Provision Academy

Parkside School

Poplars Farm Primary

Sandal Primary School

Shibden Head Primary Academy

Shipley CofE Primary School

Southmere Primary Academy

St Anne's Catholic Primary School

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School (Clayton)

St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic College

St Cuthbert & The First Martyrs' Catholic Primary

St John the Evangelist Catholic Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Bradford)

St Luke's CofE Primary School

St Matthew's Catholic Primary School

St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy

St Paul's CofE Primary School

St Philip's CofE Primary School

St William's Catholic Primary School

St Winefride's Catholic Primary Academy

St. Clare's Catholic Primary School

Stanbury Village School

Thackley Primary School

The Academy At St. James

The Holy Family Catholic School

Thornton Primary School

Thorpe Primary

Victoria Primary School

Westbourne Primary School

Westminster Church of England Primary Academy

Whetley Academy

Woodside Academy

Worth Valley Primary School

Lancashire

Sir John Thursby Community College, Burnley

Gisburn Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Salesbury Church of England Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School, Pendle

Barrowford School, Pendle

Barrowford St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Pendle

Bradley Primary School, Pendle

Lomeshaye Junior School, Pendle

Marsden Community Primary School, Pendle

Nelson St Philip's Church of England Primary School

Nelson Walverden Primary School

Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit

Reedley Primary School

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy

Northern Primary School

Wakefield

Evolve Academy

Highfield School

Horbury Academy

Horbury Primary Academy

Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary

Middlestown Primary Academy

Oakfield Park School

South Ossett Infants Academy

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

Halifax

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College

Lightcliffe Academy

North Halifax Grammar School

Brooksbank School

Ryburn Valley High School – closed to all students except those taking exams

Crossley Heath School

Rastrick High School

Brighouse High School

Park Lane Academy

Bradshaw Primary School

Merseyside

The Mosslands School, Wirral

St John Plessington, Wirral

Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral

Weatherhead High School, Wirral

South Wirral High School, Wirral

The Oldershaw School, Wirral

The Prescot School, Prescot

Northern Ireland

Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road, BT47 3QZ

St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road, BT79 7QP

Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, 92 Ervey Road, Tamnaherin, BT47 3AU

Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ

Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR

Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Road, BT82 0PH

Scotland

Achiltibuie Primary: Closed

Achiltibuie Primary Nursery: Closed

Alvie Primary: Ardross Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed

Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed

Bualnaluib Primary Nursery: Partially closed - nursery closed

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Carbost Primary: Closed

Carbost Primary Nursery: Closed

Gairloch High School: Closed

Gairloch Primary: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Glenelg Primary Nursery: Closed

Golspie High School: Closed

Golspie Primary: Closed

Golspie Primary Nursery: Closed

Keiss Primary: Closed

Keiss Primary Nursery: Closed

Kilchuimen Academy: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Kilchuimen Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Kilchuimen Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Lairg Primary: Closed

Lairg Primary Nursery: Closed

Loch Duich Primary: Closed

Lochcarron Nursery EM: Closed

Lochcarron Primary: Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed

Lochinver Primary: Closed

Macdiarmid Primary: Closed

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Closed

Mulbuie Primary Nursery: Closed

Newmore Primary: Closed

Poolewe Primary: Closed

Portree Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Reay Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

Ullapool Primary: Closed

Ullapool Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Ullapool Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Sheffield

Parents have told The Star how their schools are announcing they are opening late for the day. They include:

King Ecgberts School - 10am

Birley Academy - 10.20am

Sheffield Spring - 10am

Southey Green Primary School - 10am

High Storrs - 9am

Sheffield Park Academy - 10am

You can find out the status of your child’s school by checking your postcode on the Gov.uk website.

We will be updating this page with any further school closures across the UK.