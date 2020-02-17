Nine homes flooded in Melton borough after Storm Dennis strikes

Nine homes and a business were flooded in the Melton borough over the weekend as Storm Dennis brought heavy rain and strong winds.

Melton Borough Council has today (Monday) confirmed the scale of the challenge its flood wardens faced with many roads impassable.

The authority said wardens and councillors monitored the situation, checking water levels and offering advice to residents and business owners.

The main areas affected in the borough were Redmile, Bottesford and Long Clawson.

A spokesperson for the borough council told the Melton Times: “Sandbags were deployed to households at greatest risk of flooding in Redmile, Harby and Long Clawson, while Bottesford made use of the local supply we have ready for such an emergency.

“The sand bags at Bottesford will be replenished today.

“Today we also have officers out and about in those areas knocking on doors of those who have been impacted to offer additional support where we can.

“We understand that 10 properties were flooded, nine residential and one business, all caused by surface water not as a result of high rivers.

“There were 16 calls over the weekend to our out-of-hours phone line, many of which involved liaison with our partners at highways, the Environment Agency and emergency services, who we continue to work with closely.”