Heavy snow brings disruption across Melton borough

Heavy snow has caused disruption across the Melton borough this afternoon (Monday).

Driving condition have been described as ‘treacherous’ at Asfordby Hill and major roads have been gridlocked.

A lorry got stuck on Broughton Hill this afternoon causing drivers to turn round and there was a long queue of traffic leading to Ab Kettleby from the Nether Broughton direction.

Centrebus has reported delays on many of its bus services across the borough and Rutland because of the difficult road conditions.

There is a ‘yellow snow warning’ in place for the area, which indicates there are likely to be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely, possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and potential icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has advised drivers to slow down and be aware of their safety advice for having blankets, spades and warm drinks in their vehicle.

Leicestershire County Council’s gritting teams will be treating all routes across Melton and the rest of the county tonight.

Some events have been cancelled due to the adverse weather, such as tonight’s parents’ evening at Brownlow Primary School, which will be re-scheduled.

With strong winds expected again this week, following Sunday’s Storm Chiara, Melton Town Estate has decided to cancel the weekly street markets tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Twinlakes Theme Park, near Melton, resembled a winter wonderland this afternoon. It is currently closed but will reopen on Friday for their SuperHero Half Term event.