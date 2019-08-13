Warning to recycle properly or Melton Council won’t empty your bin

Melton residents who put the wrong items in their recycling bins will soon run the risk of not having them emptied by the borough council waste collection teams.

The move is part of a campaign the borough council is launching to reduce the amount of contaminated recycling loads because it is happening too frequently.

Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council are promoting their new 'Don't let your Recycling go to Waste' campaign EMN-190813-114539001

The council has joined forces with Leicestershire County Council to promote the message ‘Don’t let your Recycling go to Waste’, with around 5,500 tonnes of material having been rejected from bins last year across the county, costing the Council Tax-payer to have them disposed of.

Over the next few months the borough council will be reminding residents what they should be putting in their recycling bins, with officers attending community events, posting tips and facts on social media platforms and arranging for posters to be displayed in public buildings.

From October 1, Melton bin collection crews will be visually checking residents’ recycling wheeled bins for contamination and the worst offending bins will not be emptied.

Information stickers will be left on bins of offenders to explain why they weren’t emptied and operatives will only return to empty the bin, on the next scheduled collection day for recycling, provided the contamination has been removed.

Contamination items include disposable nappies, black plastics, leftover food and polystyrene packaging, as well as electrical items or textiles mixed in with other materials.

Councillor John Illingworth, the borough council portfolio holder for environment and regulatory services, said: “It’s important residents understand how to recycle properly and make best use of the facilities available to them.

“This campaign is a positive step to getting recycling right across the district.

“I’m sure we all want to do our bit to protect the planet and making sure that our recycling bin is only used for the correct materials is one way of helping Melton residents achieve a cleaner, greener environment.”

Customers with large amounts of good, clean recyclable materials are being reminded by the council that additional recycling can always be placed out for collection in carrier bags or other recyclable containers such as a cardboard box, at the side of their brown wheeled bin.