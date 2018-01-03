Volunteers show Christmas spirit to lonely diners by cooking and serving over 50 turkey lunches in Melton church

Kind-hearted volunteers served up Christmas Day dinners to people who would’ve been alone at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church.

A dedicated team of 17 helpers cooked over 50 turkey lunches to make this year’s big day a happy, festive occasion.

Tea, coffee or fruit punch was offered to visitors as they arrived, while Christmas music was provided by Brian Maunders and Janet Garley.

Meals were served a range of vegetables including Brussel sprouts and roast potatoes, followed by Christmas pudding or trifle.

In the true spirit of Christmas, guests pulled crackers, exchanged jokes and wore their paper hats.

Churchgoers provided transport, prepared the food, worked in the kitchen, waited at tables and chatted to guests during the meal. After taking part in a festive quiz, boxes of biscuits and other Christmas gifts were presented to each of the guests before they departed.

The organisers wish to express their gratitude for all the help given by volunteers and the generous support received from individuals and local organisations. Special thanks go to Melton Lions and Knapp’s Family Butchers, who helped to make the day a resounding success.