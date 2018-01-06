Volunteer roles up for grabs at Stathern-based care facility

A volunteer recruitment day is to take place at the end of the month to help fill vacancies at Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern.

The day will allow people to explore what the hospice can offer them, ask questions and speak to current volunteers.

Perspective employees will be given full training.

Georgina Steward, who works at Dove said: “Volunteering really can combat loneliness - there are so many benefits, come along and see if we can help you and you can help Dove.”

The facility will be open to visitors on Friday, January 26, from 2pm.

For more information visit www.dovecottage.org