Villagers pay Remembrance tributes across the Melton borough

Villagers across the Melton borough have been paying tribute to the sacrifices made by former and serving members of the armed forces in the run-up to, and on, Remembrance Sunday.

Services were held at many churches, including at Waltham, Stathern and Gaddesby, and sports teams stood for a minute’s silence at matches.

A Remembrance Sunday service held at Waltham.'PHOTO � Estelle Slegers Helsen EMN-191111-120858001

St Guthlac’s Church at Stathern was transformed by a colourful display of poppy-inspired craft work made by 150 members of the community aged from three to 83.

Residents came together in a project which involved knitting, sewing, sticking, crafting, drawing, painting and creating poppies.

A special Remembrance board was also decorated to commemorate the local servicemen who fought and died in the two world wars, with descendants of some of them attending to pay their respects.

The church was open for visitors on Saturday with a stream of visitors enjoying the display and children from Stathern Primary School performing some wartime songs as well contributing war-themed poetry for the displays.

The Booth family enjoy the Remembrance displays in Stathern's church EMN-191111-120931001

There were also displays prepared by Stathern Women’s Institute, Erica’s Art Group and the War Memorial Institute, which had its foundation stone laid exactly 100 years ago in tribute to fallen villagers in the Great War and which hosted a Remembrance service on Sunday.

The display was the idea of villager Clare Allen, who said: “We feel completely humbled that the community could come together for such a special cause.

“Over the last few weeks of preparation, and over the weekend, people have come together and shared stories of their own and their family’s experiences of the war, stories of fear, of sadness, courage and also funny stories.

“It has been a weekend of special reflection where we can all feel such pride for what our community went through then, for the sake of how we can all live together in peaceful times now.”

The colourful Remembrance displays in Stathern's church EMN-191111-120909001

All proceeds from Stathern’s Remembrance activities will be donated to the Hose and Harby branch of the Royal British Legion.

Those who attended a service of Remembrance at Plungar have thanked a group of around 15 motorcycle scramblers who showed respect for the event as they passed by.

Instead of riding past, they stopped, turned off their engines, took off their helmets and stood in silence for 15 minutes.

David Tyson, one of those attending the service, said: “When the service finished, instead of starting their engines the respect continued, with them quietly pushing their bikes past until they were out of sound of the ceremony.

“Often we hear of scramblers getting bad press but these young men were a credit to our society.

“We would like to pass on the thanks of the congregation for respecting and joining those of us who were remembering our fallen.”