Villagers help Vale of Belvoir bride after carriage theft

A soon-to-be bride was left heartbroken after the pony carriage which was to have carried her to church for her dream wedding was stolen.

But Alexandra North was then amazed when fellow villagers at Barkestone-le-Vale, and neighbouring Redmile and Plungar, donated hundreds of pounds towards helping to buy another one.

Alexandra North, who had her pony carriage stolen before she could use it on her wedding day EMN-180221-132425001

The 30-year-old should now get her wish of being transported to the altar by her beloved Shetland pony, Sally, to marry sweetheart Adam Wright (38).

Alexandra told the Melton Times: “I was angry and upset when I saw it had gone.

“I was going to use the carriage to take me and my dad to the church.

“People pay thousands of pounds for a horse-drawn carriage on their wedding day but I had one on tap until someone took it. That was why I was so upset because I thought I wouldn’t be able to afford a new one.”

Word got round Barkestone and nearby villages about the theft and residents and friends started to donate money to help Alexandra.

“Two people started it and they asked other people and it just went from there,” she said.

“There were anonymous donations and others put money through the door.

“And then some people from the village delivered it to me with a card.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of people - it really has been an amazing act of kindness.”

Adam and Alexandra, who have three children between them, will marry on September 8 at Barkestone Church.