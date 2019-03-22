Villagers attend dedication service for new war memorial at Barkestone-le-Vale

Have your say

Villagers turned out in force for a special service of remembrance and dedication of a new war memorial at Barkestone-le-Vale.

Members of the Hose and Harby branch of the Royal British Legion were also in attendance at the outdoor event, which was officiated by Rev David Payne in blustery conditions.

The parish council funded the memorial stone to sit adjacent to five trees which were planted five years ago.

Six servicemen are commemorated on a plaque on the special monument - Sgt James Lewis Kitchen, Pte Richard Tryner Daff, Pte Thomas Alfred White, Pte John Ward, Pte/Bugler F James Schofield and Pte Thomas Leonard Stevens.