Villagers across Melton borough mark Remembrance Sunday

Services of Remembrance were held in villages across the Melton borough with residents keen to pay their respects to the fallen from the world wars and other conflicts.

Asfordby villagers gathered for an open air service around a new ironstone tribute, which was installed to pay tribute to the many former Holwell Works employees who were killed or injured in the First World War.

Villagers at Asfordby gather round the new ironstone tribute for an open air service of Remembrance on Sunday'PHOTO Sean Strange Photography EMN-181114-095649001

An Act of Remembrance and service was held at St Mary the Virgin Church, at Nether Broughton, before people made their way to the village hall to look at a display which honoured the service of fallen villagers.

Ann Schmidt, secretary of Nether Broughton History Project, which put together the display, said: “We were delighted by the number of people who visited the exhibition.

“There was an incredible amount of detail collated by the group but provided by many in the village, including the pupils of Old Dalby Primary School.

“The contents of our donations bucket at the event will be sent to the Royal British Legion in the near future.”

Ned Evans (11) plays the Last Post at a service of Remembrance at Pickwell on Sunday EMN-181114-101434001

Villagers from Pickwell and Leesthorpe, together with residents from Somerby and Burrough on the Hill, joined together for an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at Pickwell on Sunday.

At 10am, the Pickwell Pealers rang 1,400 peals on the church bells in memory of bell ringers who lost their lives during the conflict.

The Remembrance ceremony at 10.55am was lead by Alan Smith and a record number of approximately 70 people attended.

Highlights included one of Pickwell’s youngest residents, Ned Evans (11), playing the Last Post faultlessly on his trumpet.

A display honouring fallen servicemen in the village hall at Nether Broughton EMN-181114-100340001

Following the ceremony, people attended an exhibition at the village hall telling the stories behind the names on the Pickwell war memorial.

The gathering from the various villages collected £300 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Many businesses in the town and borough paid their own tributes to the fallen, including Church View Nursery at Barkby.

Owner Bob Armstrong put together a striking poppy-themed display with special reference to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.