Village ready for Old Dalby Day on Bank Holiday Monday

With the August Bank Holiday just round the corner it means preparations for Old Dalby Day are nearly complete.

Its reputation as a great day out has spread and last year 2017 saw the highest number of people attend.

The village is hoping for a similar turnout on Monday (August 27).

Old Dalby Day combines the feel of a traditional fete with a programme that’s packed with attractions and activities to appeal to all ages and tastes.

This year will see the addition of two supercars to the popular classic car exhibition on the school playing field. There will be children’s crafts, animal encounters, a magician and the street market.

Throughout the day entertainment events have been arranged for the main ring on the green and at other venues around the village.

As well as Morris dancing and performances from Melton Stagecoach the highlights will be live music, including a salsa/flamenco band and the traditional country sport of ferret racing.

Old Dalby Day is a culmination of many hours of preparation by volunteers. It aims to raise significant funds for local charities, support groups and clubs to keep the village vibrant and alive but also to give everyone a really great day out.

Old Dalby resident Jim Patman said: “Last year was one of the best in our long history.

“It had a record attendance with an estimated 4,000 people.

“Many people commented on the friendly atmosphere and told us that they returned every year as they were always guaranteed a good time with excellent refreshments.”

More details about the programme and the changed car parking arrangements for this year can be found at www.olddalbyday.org.uk

The event starts at 11am and entry is still just £5 per car.