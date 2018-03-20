Viking Challenge cyclists raise over 20k for Redmile Primary School and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust

Cyclists who took to the saddle for last year’s Vale of Belvoir Viking Challenge have helped raise a whopping £20,500 for two worthy causes.

Over 1,000 riders took part in the off-road cycle event in October, setting off on a 30 kilometre or tougher 50 kilometre ride along the Viking Way.

The proceeds were split between Redmile Primary School and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust at a presentation evening on March 9.

Colin Shearer, who is stepping down as chairman of the Viking Challenge is grateful to all the riders and volunteers who make the Viking Challenge the success that it is.

He said: “On behalf of the school and the Viking Challenge committee I need to say a massive thank you to all the riders, sponsors and volunteers who continue to support the event. The money raised makes such a big difference to the children of Redmile and hopefully to our charity partner.”

Colin was awarded the Peter Snow Award for his long-term commitment to the Viking Challenge. This special award is a tribute to the late Peter Snow who always rode the Viking Challenge.

At the end of the presentation evening head teacher of Redmile Primary School, Julie Hopkins, said: “This money means such a lot to our school as it enables us to afford a varied curriculum with many enrichment activities, including trips and visits (which are heavily subsidised by Viking Challenge funds).

“Special thanks to the committee who give up their valuable time to work all year round to make the event so successful and to our charity partner, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, who came to visit the school and ran a brilliant workshop with the children.”

Cally Keetley, trustee of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Thank you for asking us to get involved with the challenge as the charity partner. Support through fundraising events like this helps us to achieve so much and protect wildlife for the future on our very own doorsteps.”

Preparations are already underway for the 2018 Viking Challenge, which takes place on Sunday, October 7. This year’s charity partner is Reach, which supports over 400 people living with learning disabilities in Nottinghamshire.

For more information or how to take part, visit www.vikingchallenge.org.uk