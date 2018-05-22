Vandals damage children’s play equipment at Melton community centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged children’s play equipment at a Melton community centre.

The incident took place at The Edge, in Dalby Road, on Wednesday May 16.

A wooden mud kitchen was damaged along with several other items of equipment which are used by families who visit the centre.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said it was ‘very disappointing’ to see the damage and urged parents to speak to children if they hang around there: “We received a report of criminal damage to play equipment at The Edge.

“No-one has far been arrested in connection with this but investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has information about it is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference 569 of May 16.