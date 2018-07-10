Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club donates £225 to Flower Pod project for adults with learning disabilities

Have your say

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club have donated £225 to help horticultural based social enterprise Flower Pod.

Flower Pod is part of Reach Learning Disability, a charity that provides day-centre care and domiciliary support for people with learning disabilities.

The donation will be used for specialist communication software and art equipment.

Julia Sandhu, Reach fundraiser said: “The software purchased with the Rotary club’s kind gift will enable us to produce documents in accessible formats for clients.

“Not being able to understand written materials can make people feel cut off and excluded, so this software will help reduce isolation.

Creativity is at the heart of everything we do at Flower Pod, so the new art equipment is also very welcome.”