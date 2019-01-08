Vale of Belvoir Lions’ Santa tour raises over £7k during another record year

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club raised £7,041.43 when it took Santa’s sleigh around the Vale of Belvoir and the surrounding area on its annual Christmas fundraiser.

Santa toured on 11 nights, visiting Stathern, Harby, Langar, Barnstone, Granby, Sutton-cum-Granby, Redmile, Barkestone-le-Vale, Plungar, Bingham, Bottesford, Aslockton, Whatton, Normanton, Orston, Elton, Easthorpe and Muston.

Vicky Yates, press relations officers for the Lions club, was very pleased with the fundraising total.

She said: “We had a record year again.

“Collectors in Bottesford were especially excited when we took over £1,000 in just one evening.

“The money raised will be distributed between Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern and Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough, as well as other Lions supported charities.”

The Lions wish to thank everyone who made the tour possible and those who generously donated.

Vicky added: “There is an opportunity to help out next year. Our social media sites will have more information closer to the time. Search Vale of Belvoir Lions on Facebook and Twitter.”