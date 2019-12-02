Vale of Belvoir hospice’s Santa Fun Run sees 900 take part

It was Dove Cottage’s biggest ever Santa Fun Run at the weekend, with about 900 Santas taking part.

The Duchess and Duke of Rutland opened the event at Belvoir Castle on Sunday.

It's that 'Santa selfie' time of the year PHOTO: Tim Williams

On the day there was birds of prey, a snow blizzard, face painting, teddy tombola and Christmas hook-a-duck, as well as a really popular best-dressed dog competition.

Chris Gatfield, Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s registered manager, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout for our annual Santa Fun Run. It was magical to watch a sea of Santas making their way through the castle grounds.

“We couldn’t put on such a wonderful event without the generous support of Belvoir Castle, so we want to express our utmost thanks to them.”

Mark Hendry, who took part in the fun run with his mother-in-law, five-year-old son and four-year-old daughter, said: “It was our first time doing the fundraiser and we shall definitely be back next year.

Sleigh down! Santas ahead PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The kids had the best day out and loved meeting the birds of prey. They can’t stop talking about how much fun it was.”

Participants were able to do one of three distances - a 3k, 5k or 10k route. All received a finishers medal at the end.

Every dog has his dressing up day PHOTO: Tim Williams