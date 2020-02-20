Universal Credit now received by 2,000 Melton borough residents

Have your say

Nearly 2,000 people in the Melton borough are now receiving Universal Credit (UC), new figures reveal.

The single-payment system was brought in to simplify benefits for those with low incomes and the unemployed.

UC includes any payments due for child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, jobseeker’s allowance, working tax credit and employment and support allowance.

There are now almost 185,000 individuals in the East Midlands receiving UC, which is a rise of 2.6 per cent from last month.

They include 1,916 Melton borough residents and 903 people who live in neighbouring Rutland.

Minister for welfare delivery, Will Quince, said: “Universal Credit can pay up to 85 per cent of childcare costs, help with housing bills, and provides a monthly allowance to top up wages.”

From April, people on UC will see their payments from the benefit rise by 1.7 per cent, in line with inflation.

Go online at www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk for more details about the system and how to claim.