Two people treated after car ends up in ditch at Thorpe Arnold

Have your say

Two casualties were treated by paramedics after a car ended up in a ditch after leaving the carriageway at Thorpe Arnold yesterday (Tuesday).

Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident, on Waltham Road.

A fire service spokesperson said: “A call was received to a vehicle in a ditch.

“On arrival fire crews established no-one was trapped but two casualties were treated by the fire service.

“An ambulance was also requested to treat a casualty suffering from cuts and abrasions.”