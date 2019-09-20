Two casualties in hospital following paraglider crash near Melton

Have your say

It has emerged that two people were taken to hospital following Wednesday evening’s paraglider crash near Melton.

We reported yesterday (Thursday) that an investigation had been launched into the incident, which happened close to the B676 Saxby Road shortly after 7pm.

Police say the aircraft came down and hit a hedge but the extent of any injuries to the casualties is unclear at present.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) told the Melton Times this morning: “We received a call at 7.07pm on Wednesday to Saxby Road in Melton Mowbray.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent a doctor in a car, a paramedic in a fast response car, a LIVES community first responder, an air ambulance and two road ambulances.

“Two patients were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, in road ambulances.”

The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 7.30pm to reports of a paraglider having crashed into a hedge.

“We were asked to assist with managing the traffic following the incident.

“The incident is now being looked into by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), a government branch of the Department for Transport which looks into the cause of air incidents, said it was conducting a detailed correspondence investigation, which can take up to three months.

An AAIB spokesperson told the Melton Times: “An accident in the Melton Mowbray area has been reported to us and we are investigating.”