Twinlakes set to reopen tomorrow after robbery and fire

Staff hope to reopen Twinlakes Family Theme Park tomorrow (Thursday) following the robbery and fire at the site early yesterday morning.

The venue, which is on the outskirts of Melton, say offices were damaged by a fire after four men armed with a crowbar threatened a man - believed to be a security guard - outside the park before breaking in.

The park was closed yesterday as police launched an investigation and it remains closed today as employees work to repair damage caused by the incident.

Twinlakes say in their latest statement: “We are greatly relieved that no-one was seriously hurt in the incident which is now under police investigation and we are supporting our heroic security colleague who was on duty last night.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who were on the scene.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the park very soon and in the meantime ask the public to check our website and Facebook page to confirm details of our reopening before travelling to the park.

“Unfortunately, our phone lines have been destroyed as a result of the incident so please don’t try to call us until we are back up and running as normal.”

The statement adds: “We are working hard to put right fire damage to our offices and hope to reopen on Thursday August 29.

“We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, particularly for people we know made the journey to spend the day with us.

“We confirm that full refunds will be available or you can choose an alternative future date or you may visit our sister park, Wheelgate Park, with pre-booked tickets.”

Detectives are appealing for information from witnesses, from people who may have seen anything suspicious near the par at the time of the incident, at around 4.40am, or who have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 81 of August 27.