Twinlakes closed after robbery and fire this morning

Families are being turned away from Twinlakes Theme Park this morning (Tuesday) after reports of a robbery and a fire breaking out on the site.

Police say threats were made against a man by four men armed with a crowbar outside the park, which is near Melton, and they then broke in.

Firefighters were then called after a blaze broke out in a building at the park.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.40am today following a report of a robbery at a premises in Melton Spinney Road, near the A607.

“It was reported a number of men had approached a man who was in his car outside the premises and made threats towards him.

“The suspects were armed with what is believed to be a crowbar.

“The man was held against his will and the suspects broke into the premises before later leaving the scene.

“Inquires are ongoing into the items stolen.”

The spokesperson added: “The victim is not reported to have suffered serious injuries and remains safe.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and the victim has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The building was on fire following the incident.

“Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.

“No further injuries have been reported.

“A scene preservation is in place and officers are at the scene carrying out Inquiries.”

Twinlakes say on their website that the site is closed today.

In a message to customers they say: “Tickets for today will be valid at our sister park, Wheelgate Park, moved to an alternative date throughout 2019 or will be eligible for refund.

“At this time our offices will remain closed and no calls can be answered.

“We will endeavour to reply to all messages as soon as possible.

“Sorry for any disappointment caused.”

The incident after the Twinlakes’ water park was closed following reports of dozens of visitors falling ill.

Health investigators found traces of norovirus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, in their initial findings.

The water park has remained closed for more than a month while thorough cleaning is taking place.