Tune of organ heard at Melton church concert

A large crowd of people enjoyed learning more about the newly rebuilt Sir Malcolm Sargent Memorial Organ and about the changes that have been made to it at a special evening concert in St Mary’s Church, Melton.

To begin with organist Paul Hale and organ builder Jonathan Wallace from Henry Groves and Son, Nottingham, answered questions from the audience. This was followed by an amazing recital from Paul, who really put the organ through its paces and showed everyone just what it could do.

The recital featured works by Percy Whitlock, John Stanley, Bach, Parry, Franck and Vierne, finishing with a rousing Homage to Handel by Sigfrid Karg-Elert.

The proceeds from the concert amounted to £588.20 for the Refurbishment Project in St Mary’s Church.

A booklet about the Sir Malcolm Sargent Memorial Organ by Paul Hale is available in the church at £2.