TSB Melton gives large donation to ADAPT Prembabies

A Melton bank has presented a cheque of £522 to ADAPT Prembabies to use towards the children’s Christmas party.

TSB has given £200 from its nationwide Christmas donation programme. The extra £322 has been raised by partners at the branch through a number of fundraising activities.

Roopa Rahman, bank manager at TSB Melton, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help ADAPT Prembabies with this donation.

“We chose to give the team at ADAPT Prembabies this extra funding because they need all the help and support for their annual Christmas party. It’s fantastic to know that our donation will really make a difference.”

TSB’s Christmas donations are part of the bank’s approach to charitable giving which supports small local causes that matter to its customers where they live and work, rather than focusing on one, centrally chosen charity of the year.

Sue Williams, development coordinator at ADAPT Prembabies, said: “I’d really like to thank TSB for their support. It’s great to see a national company supporting the communities they serve at such a local level. TSB’s donation is really helping us share the Christmas cheer by funding our annual children’s Christmas party for all or premature babies and children up to the age of 12-years-old.”