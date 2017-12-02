Trumpton’s Melton fire crew thank the public for support

Fundraising fire engine Trumpton successfully travelled the town’s streets brightening up people’s neighbourhoods and spreading festive cheer throughout December.

And Melton’s firefighters have taken to social media to thank families for their support once again this year.

A Trumpton Facebook page post on December 23rd said: “An amazing end to the street tour tonight around Grange Drive, people coming out into the streets to wave and dance.

“We toured Craven and Victoria street and even managed to squeeze in Swallowdale Road. Then on for a drive through the Market Place where we got invited into the new Spice Club restaurant (old Mash Tub) by the owner to collect with Santa.

“Melton you have outdone yourselves again this year, so kind and ever giving as I know you all give more than once in our collection over the weeks.”

Another Facebook post on Christmas Eve said: “Fantastic end to another year for Trumpton. A huge thank you to all the volunteers that have helped us collect each evening and to the public for donating generously.”

The cash raised from Trumpton’s Christmas tours is distributed to local good causes and worthy groups.