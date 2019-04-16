Trumpton gifts special Melton boy new trike from Christmas donations

Trumpton, Melton’s popular fundraising fire engine, gave out your Christmas donations to deserving causes and one special little boy at the weekend.

Lots of community groups and organisations applied for a share of the tour cash (£8,137.47), but it was four-year-old Harry Allen who firefighters felt deserved the most support.

Harry, who suffers from cerebral palsy, epilepsy and global developmental delay secondary to a complex congenital brain malformation, received a special trike gift during a presentation evening on Friday in Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers Band Room.

Scott Smith, crew manager at Melton Fire Station and Trumpton treasurer, said: “Trumpton decided to make Harry its main benefactor this year.

“The family have been trying to raise money for a trike for Harry based on a physiotherapy report, and unfortunately these just aren’t provided by the NHS.

“Harry will now be able to enjoy a bit more of a childhood as Trumpton has paid for the full cost of the trike.”

Other beneficiaries included Melton Senior over 50s Table Tennis Group, Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, The Grove Primary School, Melton Marvels Netball Club, The Grove Pre-school, RunFit Melton and Belvoir, Asfordby Hill Primary School, St Mary’s Primary School, Great Dalby Pre-school, Melton and District Furniture Project, John Ferneley College - Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, Melton Mencap, 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron, Air Training Corps, Melton District Scouts, Wellbeing Arts Group, The Parish Community Lunch, 103 The Eye, Mia Bird, Melton Mowbray Lifesaving Club, Crafty Ladies, Melton Vineyard, Asfordby Hill Community Group, Melton and Belvoir School Sport and Physical Activity Network, 1st Long Clawson Scout Group, Sandy Lane Baby and Toddler Group, Long Clawson Walking Netball Club.