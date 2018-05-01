Trumpton cash handed out to deserving causes at Melton presentation evening

Deserving Melton borough based charities, clubs, organisations and individuals have received a share of the money collected by fundraising fire engine Trumpton.

Melton firefighters handed out cash and gifts to nominated beneficiaries at their annual presentation evening at Melton Polish Club.

The record-breaking 2017 Trumpton Appeal Christmas street tour and collection raised £9,285.61.

Scott Smith, Melton firefighter and Trumpton treasurer, said: “Big thank yous go out to all the volunteer collectors, the people of Melton and the borough for digging deep and achieving a record-breaking year, Twinlakes Theme Park and JELD-WEN for their donations and 103 The Eye FM for providing our disco for the presentation evening.”

The beneficiaries were: Great Dalby Playground Project - received a tractor springer complete with safety mats; Brownlow Primary School - received an iPad and case; Melton Mowbray Child Contact Centre - received Melton Toy Shop vouchers; 103 The Eye FM - received a new laptop; Asfordby Hill Primary School - received numerous educational toys and learning material; Piper Walker - received a pulse oximeter; Friends of St Mary’s School - received eco items for the school’s pond area; Ellie Harris - received an iPad; 5th Melton Guides -received items for summer camp; Melton Mowbray Cricket Club - received new bats and gloves; Friends of Ab Kettleby School - received an iPad and case; Scalford Pre-school - received money for toys; 4th Melton Scouts - received money to replace old and worn equipment; Asfordby Hill Community Group - received money towards running costs; Birch Wood Special School - received four boom boxes; Kirby Bellars Drop-In Club - received a projector; Melton Foxes under 10s - received money towards new equipment; Crafty Ladies of Melton Mowbray - received money towards new equipment; Senior over 50s Table Tennis Group - received new tennis nets and balls; Melton Mowbray Photography Society - received money to purchase a new lightweight portable metal tube stand; Jessica Hollis - received a donation towards her own fundraising; Well Being Art Group - received money towards running costs; Dove Cottage Day Hospice - received money towards ongoing costs; Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust - received money to deliver cricket training; Melton and District Furniture Project - received a new sat nav and dash cam; Melton Vineyard Toddler Group - received money towards new equipment; Dylan Spiers - received a new laptop; Eastwell History Group - received money towards the manufacture and purchase of bespoke fixings and special steels for the conservation of Lord Granby; Long Field Academy - received a bee hive; Melton Community First Responders - received a Laerdal family pack of manikins for CPR training; Twist Young Carer’s Group Melton - received money towards trip; Sandy Lane Baby and Toddler Group - received money towards new equipment; St Francis Catholic Primary School - received money towards new equipment.