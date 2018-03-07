Tributes paid to former town pub landlord

Have your say

Family members and friends will pay their last respects next week to one of Melton’s best-loved characters.

Patrick Lohan, or Paddy as he was known by most people, died aged 88 after spending his final years at Scalford Court Care Home.

Patrick Lohan pictured with his beloved wife Beryl EMN-180703-100531001

Many will know him from his time as landlord at the White Hart pub, in Sherrard Street, which he ran for more than 20 years from 1969.

Paddy became steward at the town’s Conservative Club for a decade after that.

He kept a smallholding off Asfordby Road, with pigs, chickens and sheep at various times. Paddy also loved doing jobs for friends, like decorating and putting TV aerials up.

His daughter, Sandra, said: “Dad lived and loved every day of his life.

Patrick (Paddy) Lohan pictured recently with son Christopher and daughters Maureen, Judy, Sandra and Katie EMN-180703-100542001

“He was a real character and we are expecting a lot of people to come to his funeral.”

Born in Galway in Ireland, he was one of 16 siblings, although three died at birth.

He came to England in 1951 to find work and married Beryl two years later at St John’s Catholic Church, in Melton. The couple were married 47 years before she passed away.

They had a son, Christopher, and daughters, Maureen Berry, Judy Bryce and Katie Lohan, as well as Sandra.

Paddy also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sandra said: “Dad used to organise a trip to Skegness every year for regulars at the White Hart.

“There would be families with tiny babies on there, with crates of beers and boxes of crips and everyone had a great time.”

His daughter Maureen said: “We have so many funny stories about dad.

“He was very well known in the town and although he was born in Ireland he always thought Melton was home.”

A funeral service for Paddy will be on Thursday March 15 at St John’s, Melton, at 11am, followed by burial in the cemetery at Thorpe Road.