Tributes paid to Asfordby woman who died on family holiday

The family of an Asfordby woman who died on the first day of her holiday in Tenerife after suffering a heart attack have paid an emotional tribute to her.

Julie Jamson, who was well known in the village through working at the Co-op, on Bradgate Lane, for 26 years, was 59.

Julie Jamson pictured with daughter Lindsay EMN-181113-152212001

She had flown to the resort of Golf del Sur with husband of 37 years, Trevor, her daughter, Lindsay (33) and her partner Simon, and grandson, Dylan (15).

The family checked in and went out for a meal and drinks and Julie was enjoying watching karaoke singing in a bar in the evening when she suddenly collapsed.

People around them began helping with CPR in a bid to revive her and she was taken to hospital. That was on October 21 and Julie never regained consciousness, passing away eight days later.

Daughter Lindsay said: “It was absolutely devastating to lose mum like that.

Julie Jamson pictured with son, Mark EMN-181113-152232001

“We couldn’t be any closer as a family so it has been a big shock.

“She was my world. She was my best friend and we did everything together.”

Widower Trevor (57) is still coming to terms with losing the woman he has been insperable with since they first met in the old Red Lion, at Nether Broughton.

He said: “I can’t get my head around it at all.

Julie Jamson with husband Trevor, who has been devastated by her death on a family holiday in Tenerife EMN-181113-152652001

“Julie was never ill and she had stopped smoking and was exercising.

“I was just so glad to have my family with me when it happened because I don’t know how I would have coped.”

Julie was born at Nether Broughton and went to school in the village and to the primary school at Old Dalby.

She also attended Melton’s John Ferneley High School, as it was called then, and the old King Edward VII School.

Before working at the Asfordby Co-op, Julie was employed at the former REME depot at Old Dalby.

She married Trevor at Melton Register Office in 1981 and the couple had two children, Lindsay, who lives in Melton, and Mark (36), who lives at Long Clawson.

Trevor added: “She was amazing - I couldn’t have wished for a better wife.

“We’ve had so many cards since we lost Julie - we didn’t realise just what she meant to people until now.”

A funeral service is being organised by Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, at Loughborough Crematorim, at 11.45am on Wednesday November 21.

Family flowers only are requested and donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.