Tributes paid after death of Melton councillor

Tributes are being paid to Melton borough councillor, Michael Blase, who passed away on Tuesday.

Councillor Blase was elected to the council at a by-election for the town’s Egerton Ward in May 2016.

Since then he has served on many committees and task groups and championed the needs of his ward and the wider community in all his council appointments.

Melton Council said this afternoon (Thursday) it was announcing the news with great sadness and that Michael ‘was trusted and well respected, both by council officers and his fellow councillors’.

Councillor Joe Orson, leader of the council, said: “I have not only lost a valued member of the council but also a thoroughly decent person and a great friend.

“Michael always acted in the best interests of the community and put aside any political differences for the greater good of the borough.

“He was a genuine and well respected person who will be sadly missed by all who had the good fortune to work with him at the council.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his friends and family and all those who knew him.”

The flag at the council offices, off Burton Street, will fly at half-mast until after the funeral in memory of Councillor Blase.