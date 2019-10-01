Tree and street light crash down on car driving up Ankle Hill

A motorist had a lucky escape this afternoon (Tuesday) when a tree and a street light crashed down on his car as he drove along Ankle Hill in Melton.

A driver who was behind the vehicle described the incident as ‘horrible’ but he was relieved to see the man involved get out without injury.

The fallen tree and street light which dropped on a car being driven up Ankle Hill in Melton EMN-190110-174648001

Bhavin Pancholi told the Melton Times: “This tree just came down suddenly and landed on the car in front of me.

“It was horrible.

“The tree landed on the bonnet but if the car was any further along it would have crashed through the windscreen.”

The incident happened halfway up the road just before the bend and close to the care home.

Mr Pancholi added: “It completely blocked the road and there was a long line of queuing traffic on Ankle Hill and backed up into town.

“I am just glad the driver got out OK as it could have been a lot worse.”

It is unclear yet whether the fall of the tree and the street light were prompted by the heavy rain falling in Melton throughout the day today.