Trapped horse rescued by Melton firefighters

Firefighters came to the aid of a horse which got trapped in its horsebox at Old Dalby on Saturday morning.

A crew from Melton and a technical rescue team from Leicester’s Southern station attended the incident, in Longcliff Hill, at 9.43am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A horse was trapped in its box after trying to jump from one side to another.

“After the horse was sedated by a vet, fire crews removed the centre section of the horsebox in order to free the horse.”