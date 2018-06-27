Workmen to repair ‘rattling manhole covers’ in Melton town centre after complaints

Residents and business people have won their fight to have rattling manhole covers repaired.

Leicestershire County Council has fielded a series of complaints about the covers on Leicester Street, close to the Boots store.

And they will now be repaired next month at the same time as Market Place is closed to traffic for sewer repairs to take place.

A Leicestershire County Council spokesperson said: “We recently became aware of the concerns of businesses and residents on Leicester Street and Market Place, Melton Mowbray, and carried out an investigation to find out why the manhole covers were rattling.

“Leicester Street and Market Place will be closed for up to three weeks while Severn Trent Water carry out works. We will use this road closure as an opportunity to carry out the repairs to the manhole covers.”