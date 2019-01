Have your say

A woman had to be cut free by firefighters this afternoon (Friday) after two cars collided in Melton.

Two crews from nearby Melton fire station attended the incident, at 2.18pm, on Asfordby Road, on the junction with Park Avenue.

A Leicestershire Fire Service spokesperson said: “This was a road traffic collision involving two cars.

“One female was trapped and is being extricated by the fire service.”

There is no indication at the moment on whether the woman casualty is injured.