Woman motorist killed in collision at Bottesford

A woman has died after the car she was driving was involved in a collision at Bottesford yesterday (Monday).

Police are investigating the incident, which took place at 7.05pm on the A52 at the junction with Belvoir Road, and involved two vehicles - a gold Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Corsa sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger in her car received serious injuries and was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were both also injured and were relayed to the same hospital. The driver has since been discharged.

The A52, between the A46 and the site of the collision, was closed to allow for an investigation of the scene before being reopened at around 2am this morning.

Det Con Alison Briance, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, is appealing for information.

She said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw either of the vehicles being driven beforehand or the collision itself.

“If anyone has any information about the incident and have not yet spoken to officers we would like to hear from them.

“Equally if they have dashcam footage and captured what happened we urge them to make contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4484 Alison Briance on 101, quoting incident number 552 of December 10.