Woman injured after two cars collide in Melton

A woman suffered minor chest injuries after two vehicles were in collision on Grange Drive in Melton yesterday (Monday).

Two fire crews from the town station, police officers and paramedics with East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident, close to Sherard Primary School.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call just after 9.30am to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a BMW and a van in Grange Drive.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was initially said to have chest pains but we she did not suffer life-changing injuries.”