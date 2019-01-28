Warning for Melton motorists with snow and ice expected

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on roads across the Melton borough this week with temperatures set to plummet.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice on some Leicestershire roads from 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to lunchtime on Wednesday.

Leicestershire County Council’s gritting teams, including the Melton drivers based at the Dalby Road depot, will be out tonight and tomorrow night to treat the roads and will be on standby to go out as the week progresses.

Since the end of October, gritters have spread approximately 4,700 tonnes of rock salt across more than 40,000 miles of major key routes.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport at County Hall, said: “We are keen to minimise disruption on the road.

“We’re not able to grit the entire highways network so we would urge the public to be extra careful on their commutes and keep to the main routes when travelling.

“We are constantly monitoring the weather and if freezing temperatures are forecast, our fleet of gritters are ready to treat major roads and key routes, which equate to almost half of the county’s road network.”

Go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/gritting to see a full list of routes which will be greeted by the council teams.