Emergency services were alerted after a transit van overturned when it was in collision with another vehicle on the A46 near Melton.

A crew of firefighters from the town attended the scene, at Willoughby on the Wolds, at 12.27pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, one was a transit van which had overturned.

“casualties had minor injuries and an ambulance was not required.”